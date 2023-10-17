Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WGO. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,232,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,814,000 after purchasing an additional 124,911 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,863,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $8,603,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $590,000.
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.
