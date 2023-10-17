World Mobile Token (WMT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $63.10 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 17th. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000451 BTC on exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $63.10 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00032142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00022654 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002765 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,799,669 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

