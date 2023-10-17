Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Plans $0.03 Final Dividend

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

Wotso Property Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24.

Get Wotso Property alerts:

About Wotso Property

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Wotso Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wotso Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.