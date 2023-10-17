Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.40.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -564.50 and a beta of 2.04. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.99.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -625.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7,833.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,215,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $247,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $98,726,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $26,471,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,568,000 after acquiring an additional 378,775 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 176.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 566,379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,815,000 after acquiring an additional 361,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.