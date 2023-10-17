Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs Sells 3,507 Shares

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE YUM traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.46. 230,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,508. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.50. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.70 and a 12-month high of $143.24.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.