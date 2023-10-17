Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Lowered to $163.00 at Citigroup

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $173.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YUM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.28.

NYSE:YUM traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $119.46. The stock had a trading volume of 245,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,694. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.50. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $107.70 and a 12-month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,501 shares of company stock worth $1,610,644. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

