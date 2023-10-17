ZClassic One Day Volume Hits $30.90 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. ZClassic has a market cap of $513,117.73 and approximately $30.90 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00088555 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00048039 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00027330 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

