1834 Investment Advisors Co. Boosts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 284.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 26.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,761,000 after buying an additional 1,496,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 22.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,381,000 after buying an additional 1,264,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.17. 116,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,671. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average is $53.32. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.