1834 Investment Advisors Co. Cuts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD traded down $4.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.73. The stock had a trading volume of 38,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.70 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.71.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

