1834 Investment Advisors Co. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VOE traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $130.75. The company had a trading volume of 27,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,166. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.61 and a 1 year high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.