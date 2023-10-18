1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.44. 245,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,226. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.