1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $650,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,270,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.
Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.32. The stock had a trading volume of 407,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,306. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.19. The company has a market capitalization of $108.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
