1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $749,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.8% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $856,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,732,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.55.

Sysco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.