1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $777,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:EW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.30. 380,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,077. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average of $82.62. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,020,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,816.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,172. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

