1834 Investment Advisors Co. Lowers Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,532 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,006,845. General Motors has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

