1834 Investment Advisors Co. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $435.75. 323,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $441.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $365.10 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $337.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

