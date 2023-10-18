1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 1,020 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $754,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after acquiring an additional 23,926 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $3.28 on Wednesday, hitting $125.96. 331,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,469. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.44 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.40. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

