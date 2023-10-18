1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 1,747 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 1.8 %

CMI traded down $4.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.75. 45,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.35. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

