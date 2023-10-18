1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 3,477 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 48.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 9.9% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $306,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Southern by 3.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SO traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $67.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,357. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.12. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,455. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

