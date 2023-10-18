1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 850 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 37.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SYK traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.86. The stock had a trading volume of 116,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,906. The firm has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.45 and its 200 day moving average is $285.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.77.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

