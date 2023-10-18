2,898 Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Purchased by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Maximus during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Maximus by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Maximus by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,217.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Maximus news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $150,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at $160,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $107,837.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,217.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,113 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Maximus in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on MMS

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of Maximus stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $77.77. 10,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,878. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.34.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.36). Maximus had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.