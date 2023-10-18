7,759 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Bought by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 29,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $331,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 28.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 21,473 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 128,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.94.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE PPG traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $129.77. The stock had a trading volume of 373,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,688. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.40 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.68%.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

