858 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Bought by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $8.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.93. The stock had a trading volume of 263,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,245. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $181.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $276.64 and a 1 year high of $393.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $380.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

