896 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Purchased by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $7.83 on Wednesday, reaching $227.47. 106,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.47 and a 200-day moving average of $238.67. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.04 and a 1-year high of $264.19. The firm has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

