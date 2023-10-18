89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.96

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 74891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETNB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 18.96, a current ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in 89bio by 132.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

