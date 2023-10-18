950 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2023

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,495,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,373,000 after buying an additional 99,095 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,832,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,683,000 after acquiring an additional 205,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after acquiring an additional 211,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,823,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $234.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.13. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $167.13 and a 12 month high of $245.22.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

