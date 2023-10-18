ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Shares Gap Down to $36.46

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.46, but opened at $34.11. ABB shares last traded at $33.84, with a volume of 32,683 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99.
ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
