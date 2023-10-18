ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Shares Gap Down to $36.46

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.46, but opened at $34.11. ABB shares last traded at $33.84, with a volume of 32,683 shares.

ABB Trading Down 7.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ABB

About ABB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBNY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ABB by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,316,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,934,000 after acquiring an additional 295,580 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,944,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,997,000 after purchasing an additional 583,673 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ABB by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,278,000 after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,896,000 after buying an additional 32,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ABB by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,745,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,452,000 after buying an additional 122,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.