Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.42-$4.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.42-4.46 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 5,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 26,391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.