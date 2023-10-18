accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $551.00

Shares of accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 551 ($6.73) and last traded at GBX 583.64 ($7.13), with a volume of 33464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 590 ($7.21).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.
View Our Latest Research Report on accesso Technology Group
accesso Technology Group Price Performance
Insider Activity at accesso Technology Group
In related news, insider Steve Brown purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 630 ($7.70) per share, for a total transaction of £3,150 ($3,847.56). 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About accesso Technology Group
accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than accesso Technology Group
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 5 Reasons Texas Instruments is a Buy-and-Hold-Forever Stock
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Is the Ozempic-Driven DexCom Selloff Overdone?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Will New AI Chip Restrictions Threaten Nvidia Stock Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.