accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $551.00

Shares of accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 551 ($6.73) and last traded at GBX 583.64 ($7.13), with a volume of 33464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 590 ($7.21).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

The firm has a market cap of £249.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4,250.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 666.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 706.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

In related news, insider Steve Brown purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 630 ($7.70) per share, for a total transaction of £3,150 ($3,847.56). 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

