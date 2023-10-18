ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEY opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 79.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

