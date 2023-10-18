ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AEY opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ADDvantage Technologies Group
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.