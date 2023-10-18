Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Ghe LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ghe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,533 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 7.4% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Adobe Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ADBE traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $564.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,518. The company’s 50 day moving average is $532.09 and its 200 day moving average is $470.34. The stock has a market cap of $257.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $574.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,849 shares of company stock worth $1,487,915. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.