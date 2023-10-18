Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Down 3.5%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.17 and last traded at $37.37. 726,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,323,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEHR. StockNews.com started coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $35,955.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 186,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,516,957.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $35,955.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,163 shares of company stock worth $3,550,762. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

