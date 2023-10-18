Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Price Performance

AIRT opened at $22.60 on Friday. Air T has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

Air T Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air T by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Air T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Air T by 20.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Air T in the second quarter valued at approximately $692,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Articles

