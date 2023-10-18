Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues Earnings Results

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 82.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 456.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 485,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 397,777 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 41,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 344,644 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,892,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,301,000 after buying an additional 315,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

