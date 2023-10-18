Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,916 SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SI-BONE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1,018.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 195,769 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 660,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 50,482 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,954,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,779,000 after purchasing an additional 62,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $188,891.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,160,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,085.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $188,891.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,160,337.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,009. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SI-BONE Price Performance

SIBN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.75. 11,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,269. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $686.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.96. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 10.55 and a current ratio of 11.68.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. Research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

