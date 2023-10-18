Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $715,000 in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after buying an additional 1,982,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,090,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,692,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,880,000 after buying an additional 902,024 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $9,197,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 511,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 388,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $13.67. 75,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,088. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.13. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $146.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.22 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

