Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $796,000 in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 24.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 229.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 22.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 4,772.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

HQY traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $75.13. 14,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,835. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 500.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average is $63.69.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,144 shares of company stock worth $4,622,991. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

