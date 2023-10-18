Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 86,031 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $75,438.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 445,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,840.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $46,350.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,016 shares in the company, valued at $865,110.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $75,438.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 445,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,840.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,579 shares of company stock worth $996,705. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance
Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 127,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,938. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $207.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hims & Hers Health
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.