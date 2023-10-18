Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 14,972 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,972 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.6% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth boosted its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.13. The stock had a trading volume of 557,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,081. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.85.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

