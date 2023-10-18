Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 49,622 Shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,622 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned about 2.59% of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SENT. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000.

SENT traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.85. 23,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,738. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $25.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.67.

The AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (SENT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses data analytics to invest in US-listed stocks with near-term revenue upside potential while hedging overall market exposure. SENT was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

