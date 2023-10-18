Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $340,672,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,945,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,124,000 after acquiring an additional 413,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,947 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.05. 102,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,835. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

