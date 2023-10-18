AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $241.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $449.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.