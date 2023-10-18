AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Trading Up 7.3%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.41. Approximately 119,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 436,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

AMC Networks Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $678.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 506.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

