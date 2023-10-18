American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

American Lithium Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMLI opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. American Lithium has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.83.

Get American Lithium alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Lithium

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLI. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of American Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in American Lithium by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 479,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in American Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth $769,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Lithium by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 125,330 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.