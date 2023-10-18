American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American National Bankshares Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of AMNB opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $422.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.98.
American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.69 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 10.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares
American National Bankshares Company Profile
American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.
