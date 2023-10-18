Americana Partners LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Sunoco by 7,627.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Sunoco by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of SUN stock opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $39.82 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

About Sunoco

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.