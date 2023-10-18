Americana Partners LLC Has $248,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 244,631 shares of company stock valued at $16,925,283. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.