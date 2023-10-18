Americana Partners LLC Invests $259,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Gartner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Gartner by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gartner

Gartner Price Performance

IT stock opened at $351.82 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.08 and a 1 year high of $377.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.81.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.