Americana Partners LLC Invests $27,000 in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Meta Materials by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Meta Materials by 25.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 59,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Materials in the first quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Meta Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Meta Materials ( NASDAQ:MMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Meta Materials had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 4,792.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Materials Inc, a smart materials and photonics company, develops, manufactures, and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

