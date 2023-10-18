Americana Partners LLC Invests $27,000 in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Meta Materials by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Meta Materials by 25.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 59,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Materials in the first quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.
Meta Materials Price Performance
Meta Materials stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Meta Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Meta Materials Profile
Meta Materials Inc, a smart materials and photonics company, develops, manufactures, and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Meta Materials
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 5 Reasons Texas Instruments is a Buy-and-Hold-Forever Stock
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Is the Ozempic-Driven DexCom Selloff Overdone?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Will New AI Chip Restrictions Threaten Nvidia Stock Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.