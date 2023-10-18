Americana Partners LLC Invests $280,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,483 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

